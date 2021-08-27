Society's Child
Two explosions kill and injure dozens, including Americans, outside Kabul airport - UPDATE: ISIS claims responsibility
RT
Thu, 26 Aug 2021 18:23 UTC
US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby has confirmed the "complex attack" has "resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties".
The two explosions took place on Thursday just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul: one was at the airport's Abby Gate, the other near the Baron hotel.
Images released from the area have shown bloodied Afghans rushing injured parties in wheelbarrows.
A Taliban spokesman also told the news agency that the assault killed at least 13 people outside the airport, including children, and injured many others. Taliban guards were among those who were hurt by the blast, the official added. Later, an emergency hospital in Kabul said at least 60 injured people were transported for treatment.
Confirmation of the explosion follows officials warning that the airport could be a potential target for an attack as thousands have journeyed there in an effort to catch an evacuation flight.
"The longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan - which is the sworn enemy of the Taliban as well - every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and Allied forces and innocent civilians," US President Joe Biden warned this week.
The most successful tyranny is not the one that uses force to assure uniformity but the one that removes the awareness of other possibilities, that makes it seem inconceivable that other ways are viable, that removes the sense that there is an outside.
Comment: Just prior to the attack, western governments were warning about the possibility of an attack at the airport by ISIS-K (ISIS in Khorasan, Afghanistan). According to a Taliban official, they were the ones who alerted NATO forces about the "imminent" suicide bomb attack: "Multiple" U.S. service members were killed (so far 4 Marines confirmed, 3 wounded).
UPDATE:
The above were apparently controlled detonations.