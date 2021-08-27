© Reuters / ASVAKA NEWS



Children are among dozens of people killed and injured in two major explosions outside the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul as dramatic evacuation efforts continue.US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby has confirmed the "complex attack" has "resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties".The two explosions took place on Thursday just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul:Images released from the area have shown bloodied Afghans rushing injured parties in wheelbarrows.Reuters cited an unnamed US official claiming that initial reports suggest the blast at the Abby Gate isA Taliban spokesman also told the news agency that the assault, the official added. Later, an emergency hospital in Kabul saidwere transported for treatment.Confirmation of the explosion follows officials warning that the airport could be a potential target for an attack as thousands have journeyed there in an effort to catch an evacuation flight."The longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan -- every day we're on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and Allied forces and innocent civilians," US President Joe Biden warned this week.