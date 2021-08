The NHS has drawn up plans to start vaccinating 12-year-olds from the first week schools go back, The Telegraph can reveal. Health officials have said children would not need parental consent under the schools jabs programme.NHS trusts were told on Wednesday to prepare for the possible rollout of a 12 to 15-year-old healthy child vaccination programme beginning on Sept 6. Emails seen by The Telegraph, sent by NHS England's regional offices, say trusts must have plans ready by 4pm on Friday.The Department of Health on Wednesday night insisted a decision to roll out jabs has not been taken. Until now, the Government's vaccine advisers have said there is insufficient data to support such a rollout.But further research on the safety of jabs in this age group is about to be published , which will feed into their review of the evidence.In June, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved the Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year-olds in Britain. But last month, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said youngsters between those ages would only receive jabs if they suffered from particular health conditions Vaccines are currently being offered to people aged 16 and 17 . Those in this age group are only being offered one dose, with the JCVI yet to make a decision on whether or when a second jab should be given.Earlier this month, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said: "The JCVI will review data and provide updates on at-risk groups aged 12 to 15 and whether any additional groups will be added."But health officials have shown more enthusiasm for a wider rollout. In July, the JCVI said: "The minimal health benefits of offering universal Covid-19 vaccination to children do not outweigh the potential risks."Just over two weeks later, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, said it was "more likely, rather than less likely" that the rollout among 12 to 15-year-olds would be expanded.The emails asked trusts to provide details by Friday afternoon of how they could vaccinate at least 75 per cent of children aged 12 to 15 by Nov 1.Research on the safety of Pfizer jabs in vulnerable children is expected to be published shortly.In recent weeks, JCVI members have appeared increasingly divided over the issue. Earlier this week, Prof Adam Finn said the group was taking a "very cautious" approach to the advice on vaccinating younger children.Prof Wei Shen Lim, the chairman of the group's Covid-19 sub-committee, had said earlier this month that the committee "will obviously want to try to protect" 12 to 15-year-olds with vaccines.The guidance says if parents are present they could provide this, or they could give it in advance. But it goes on to say that most 12 to 15-year-olds are competent to give their own consent.The Department of Health said that if the JCVI recommends that jabs should be offered to those aged 12 to 25, parental or carer consent would be sought. If children wanted to have the vaccine when a signed consent form from parents had not been returned, the matter would be discussed with the family before a child's consent was accepted, it said.A spokesman said: "No decisions have been made on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds and it is inaccurate to suggest otherwise. Ministers have not yet received further advice from the JCVI on this cohort.""We continue to plan for a range of scenarios to ensure we are prepared for all eventualities."Many countries including France, Germany, the US, Italy and Ireland have started vaccinating over-12s, or have drawn up such plans.In the US, more than 40 per cent of 12 to 17-year-olds have had at least one vaccine dose. Israel is planning to begin a nationwide vaccination drive in secondary schools next week, with parental consent required.