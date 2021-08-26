© Getty Images / MicroStockHub

Austria's top diplomat has warned ties between Moscow and the EU have hit historic lows and argued that both sides now need to urgently work to turn things around and form a partnership, given the importance of economic relations.Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday following talks with his Russian counterpart, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg lamented the dismal state of bilateral affairs. "It is painful to realize that relations between the EU and Russia have hit their worst point at the moment," he said.In June, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz set out the case for better relations with Russia. "In the end," he argued, "it is absolutely clear to me that peace in Europe is only possible with Russia, and not against it." Kurz added that he is "against additional sanctions as an end in themselves... de-escalation is required. It is difficult, but constant aggravation is not the way we want to go."