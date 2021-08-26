© Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology



One person was killed after hours of torrential rain caused flash flooding in the coastal city of Sihanoukville in southern Cambodia.On 24 August, Cambodia's Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology warned that the country will be affected by a low pressure system from over the coming days, increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall.Residents of the city were warned to stay indoors. One man died after being swept away by the flood waters. Full damage assessments are yet to be completed.in particular the city of Koh Kong (also Khemarak Phoumin), capital and largest city of Koh Kong Province in Cambodia.