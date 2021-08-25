Society's Child
Bodybuilding sponsor drops ex-Gov. Schwarzenegger following 'anti-America' freedom comments
Wed, 25 Aug 2021 16:40 UTC
Sports supplement company REDCON1 called Schwarzenegger's comments "anti-America." In addition to pulling it sponsorship, the company is also disaffiliating itself from a Schwarzenegger bodybuilding event next month.
"To be clear we did not pull out of the event because of a mask issue. We understand the importance of public safety as well as the responsibilities of all event organizers. These are unprecedented times and we're aligned with public safety for all," a spokesperson for the company told The Hill. "We elected to discontinue support due to Arnold's comment, 'Screw Your Freedoms.' With the global influence Arnold beholds we find that ideology dangerous and anti-America and community."
Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger, the "Terminator" actor and former bodybuilding champion, said during an interview that COVID-19 denial is not something that should be tolerated.
"You have the freedom to wear no mask - but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you," he said during the interview, adding, "Screw your freedom."
In a video statement posted to his instagram, REDCON1 founder Aaron Singerman said of the company's decision, "Me personally and everyone at REDCON1 has always loved Arnold. Over the years, I've overlooked a lot of stuff ... because we love him so much."
However, "When somebody says 'Screw your freedom,' I can't and REDCON1 can't in good conscience continue to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars sponsoring that person or show," he continued.
Government Health Advice
--Avoid sunlight and fresh air as much as possible
--Trap bacteria and germs on your face for at least eight hours a day
--Watch television news propaganda every day
--Instill a sense of fear and anxiety in your children
--Get injected with untested 'vaccines'
FOAD, Arnold....
Quote of the Day
The most successful tyranny is not the one that uses force to assure uniformity but the one that removes the awareness of other possibilities, that makes it seem inconceivable that other ways are viable, that removes the sense that there is an outside.
When two dictators talk peace it doesn't mean peace for you. It means enslavement for you. Just look at their freemason handshake and you know who...
Would it be illegal for us to tranq, tag and release our leaders?
Ankle monitors, I know kids, that's not going to stop students from touching each other. I constantly told students, to keep their hands to...
Bummer. Related to Haiti quake? They're about 90 miles apart but I've not looked at the specific locations of the quake v. the kill.. R.C.
Video looks like a Florida trailer park. POG, supra: My current favorite usage is Cabala Whorris - though I've gotta say Hairyass is also good. RC
Comment: Schwarzenegger lays into anti-maskers: 'Screw your freedom'