Former California GOP Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been dropped by a bodybuilding sponsor following a recent rant directed at anti-maskers.Sports supplement company REDCON1 called Schwarzenegger's comments "anti-America." In addition to pulling it sponsorship, the company is also disaffiliating itself from a Schwarzenegger bodybuilding event next month."To be clear we did not pull out of the event because of a mask issue. We understand the importance of public safety as well as the responsibilities of all event organizers. These are unprecedented times and we're aligned with public safety for all," a spokesperson for the company told The Hill.Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger, the "Terminator" actor and former bodybuilding champion, said during an interview that COVID-19 denial is not something that should be tolerated."You have the freedom to wear no mask - but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you," he said during the interview, adding, "Screw your freedom."In a video statement posted to his instagram, REDCON1 founder Aaron Singerman said of the company's decision, "Me personally and everyone at REDCON1 has always loved Arnold. Over the years, I've overlooked a lot of stuff ... because we love him so much."However,he continued.