© EMERCOM Dagestan



© ERMECOM Dagestan



Teams from the Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) of Russia are searching for 5 people who were swept away by floods and mudflows in mountainous areas of Dagestan.Flooding caused severe damage in the community of Urma in Levashinsky District in particular, where at least 1 house was completely destroyed and 600 others damaged.Rescue crews evacuated a group of 15 tourists stranded after heavy rains caused the a river to break its banks in Gunibsky District. Two tourists were reported swept away by flood water in Gunibsky district after a river overflowed in the Karadakh gorge. It is not clear if the two missing were part of the bigger group.A helicopter has been deployed to help with the search for the missing five.