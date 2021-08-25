Crews from ERMECOM search for missing
Crews from ERMECOM search for missing after floods and mudflows in Dagestan, August 2021.
Teams from the Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) of Russia are searching for 5 people who were swept away by floods and mudflows in mountainous areas of Dagestan.

Heavy rain affected the republic from 22 to 23 August, 2021. EMERCOM reported flooding damaged hundreds of homes and roads across the districts of Gunibsky, Gergebilsky, Levashinsky, Laksky and Kurakhsky. Damage to a pipeline has left thousands without gas.

Flooding caused severe damage in the community of Urma in Levashinsky District in particular, where at least 1 house was completely destroyed and 600 others damaged.


Rescue crews evacuated a group of 15 tourists stranded after heavy rains caused the a river to break its banks in Gunibsky District. Two tourists were reported swept away by flood water in Gunibsky district after a river overflowed in the Karadakh gorge. It is not clear if the two missing were part of the bigger group.

Meanwhile mudflows in Levashinsky district dragged away a car carrying 2 people in Khadzhalmakhi village. In a separate incident a driver is missing after a truck was swept away by floods in the village of Kuppa. The truck has since been found but not the driver.

A helicopter has been deployed to help with the search for the missing five.

