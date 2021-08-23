maps
Major magnitude 7.1 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: 22 Aug 2021 21:33:20 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Sunday, 22 Aug 2021 7:33 pm (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 7.1
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 60.4°S / 25.05°W↗ (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)