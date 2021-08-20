© Noah Berger/AP@dani_anguiano



Investigators were searching for clues in the unexplained deaths of a California couple, their baby and the family dog in a remote area of the Sierra national forest.John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Muji, and their dog were found dead on a hiking trail in Mariposa county.Search crews hadThe cause of the family's deaths remained unclear on Thursday. "We haven't ruled anything out yet," Kristie Mitchell, a spokesperson with the Mariposa county sheriff's office, told the Guardian.The Mariposa real estate agent Sidney Radanovich, a friend of the family, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Gerrish was a San Francisco-based software designer who "fell in love with the Mariposa area" and bought several homes there.The Gerrishes were avid hikers. "They were such a loving couple, they loved each other quite a bit," Radanovich told the newspaper.