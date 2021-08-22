Society's Child
California family found dead on hiking trail in Sierra national forest - UPDATE: Autopsy fails to reveal cause of death, Police describe it as "strange"
The Guardian
Thu, 19 Aug 2021 23:30 UTC
John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Muji, and their dog were found dead on a hiking trail in Mariposa county. A family friend had reported them missing Monday evening.
Search crews had located the family's vehicle near a gate to the Sierra national forest on Tuesday, and found the bodies of the family and the dog a little more than a mile away. The remote area had no cellphone service.
The cause of the family's deaths remained unclear on Thursday. "We haven't ruled anything out yet," Kristie Mitchell, a spokesperson with the Mariposa county sheriff's office, told the Guardian.
The area where the family was found was briefly treated as a hazmat site on Wednesday. Investigators were exploring whether carbon monoxide, exposure to gas from mines in the area or toxic algae could have been responsible for the tragedy.
The Mariposa real estate agent Sidney Radanovich, a friend of the family, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Gerrish was a San Francisco-based software designer who "fell in love with the Mariposa area" and bought several homes there.
The Gerrishes were avid hikers. "They were such a loving couple, they loved each other quite a bit," Radanovich told the newspaper.
Reader Comments
And I've seen toxic algae LEAP out of lakes, enter your nose like a "co-bid" test, penetrate the brain and knock people right out dead post haste.
Joogle and the military, I trust them both.
"The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reportedly located the family vehicle near the gate of the Sierra National Forest and later discovered the bodies near the Devil’s Gulch area in Southfork on the Merced River. "
Sounds like a missing 411 case, except bodies found.
Granite
Water
National Park
Devils Gulch
I'm also gonna postulate that North America, preflood was an area populated by a lot of men of renown. We have no idea what the earth looked like back then.
I try to avoid nature spots named after devils. I'm sensitive to bad energy and I've felt bad energy in those types of areas.
That indicates no physical trauma; that they just mysteriously dropped dead.
Well.., that never just 'happens'. This is super fishy. I'm sure CNN and others will attribute it to nibbling on mushrooms or eating from dented cans of trail provisions or something. If they even bother. Screw the MSM anyway! Liars and Swamp Gassers are in some ways even less respectable than psychopaths -who are at least being evil on auto-pilot and not actively choosing to shut out reality and believe in lies.
I wonder if it was another satellite attack test, as with those poor elephants last year.
Or...
Maybe there were berry bushes nearby. -Apparently, the word "Berries" serves as a convenient marker for 4D desperadoes to use when targeting across time and space. -If I understood the C's comments correctly, (which I doubt).
I hope the autopsy reports are revealing and made public.
Sad story. (For some reason, I worry most about the pup.)
Typical BFM: the WWWWWH are NOT detailed.
RC
Ground strike nearby.
Of course, the BFM not saying whether they were all shot or displayed signs of trauma is prototypical for the scum at the BFM.
RC
H.O. supra: I missed that. Good observation. However, I'm going to lay that up to someone speaking who's not used to doing so for now - pending autopsy. Also, with that name, I'm going to wonder if she/he is not a native English speaker.
rc
UPDATE: 22/08/21 @ 12:14 CET
Sputnik reports that the mystery deepens as autopsy results fail to provide any cause of death: See also: