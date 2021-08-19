© SMART Malaysia



At least 4 people have died and 2 are still missing after powerful flash floods and landslides swept down the steep hillsides of Gunung Jerai in the Yan District of Kedah State in Malaysia.Teams from Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) were sent to the disaster area after reports of several people missing in the floods. As of the afternoon 19 August, officials from JBPM confirmed rescue teams had found the bodies of 4 victims but 2 people are still missing. One person was injured in the floods.Other parts of the state have also been affected, with a total of 96 people evacuated from homes in Bandar Baharu, Kuala Muda and Yan districts of Kedah State.Malaysia's National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) said that, as of 19 August, a total of 258 people from 72 families had evacuated their homes and were staying in 12 evacuation centres.In Penang the districts of Barat Daya and Seberang Perai Selatan were affected and 34 people displaced. Areas of Larut Matang dan Selama district in Perak were also flooded, forcing 65 people to evacuate. In Selangor 63 people evacuated their homes in Sepang District,Shah Alam in Selangor saw 90 mm of rain in 24 hours to 17 August. The Bernam river in Hulu Selangor jumped above alert levels (18.10 metres), sanding at 18.18 metres as of 18 August.