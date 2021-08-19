A tornadic waterspout was spotted churning and moving across Lake Murray, South Carolina on August 17

A tornadic waterspout was spotted churning and moving across Lake Murray, South Carolina on August 17. Eddie Martin filmed this footage from his backyard as he watched the waterspout develop and swirl across the lake toward Dreher Island. "Keep going that way, please," Martin is overheard saying in the video, as he watched it travel across the other end of the lake from his property. Credit: Eddie Martin via Storyful