At least 7 people have died in flash floods that struck the city of Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia on 17 August 2021.Several neighbourhoods of the city were inundated after heavy rain on 17 August 2021.. Local media reports said dozens of people were injured and taken to various hospitals in the city. Visiting affected areas, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie said the efforts of disaster prevention workers have saved thousands of lives."We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the floods, and I assure you that, as always, our city administration and residents will stand by you in all respects," Mayor Adanech Abiebie said.More rain is expected increasing the risk of more floods and landslides. "I urge our residents to take the necessary precautions in the area as heavy rains are expected in the coming days, and we will intensify our efforts to increase protection," the mayor added.