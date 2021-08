© AP/Patrick Semansky



Following the Taliban's takeover of the country on 15 August,. Washington also saidThe US administration has frozen accounts at American banks that hosted part of Afghanistan's national reserves, cutting off the Taliban's access to the money left over from the previous government, The Washington Post has reported.the media outlet said, citing an anonymous source in the government.Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban", the newspaper cited the anonymous US government official as saying.International Monetary Fund data shows thatprior to the Taliban offensive. It is unclear, however, how much of it was kept in the coffers of US banks.- a practice that is likely to be halted with the Taliban's ascent to power.Neither the US, nor other countries have so far recognised the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan. The US State Department's spokesperson noted thatdespite the movement's claims.while Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself the acting president of Afghanistan in the absence of Ghani.The Taliban rapidly seized most of the country's territory following the US announcement of a withdrawal earlier this year. The insurgent group's offensive concluded on 15 August with the capture of Kabul. The movement has since declared that it would pardon all former Afghan officials, promised to allow women to work, receive an education, and enjoy other rights "within Sharia law's framework". The Taliban also pledged to prevent terrorist groups from taking hold in Afghanistan, despite itself remaining heavily sanctioned and designated as a terrorist organisation in many countries of the world.