Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Telegram @TheNebulator and on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

Afghanistan may not be the actual 'graveyard of empires,' but it looks set to bury at least the American one, by imploding the major narratives on which it has rested: invincibility, inevitability, prosperity and competence.It has to be an irony above all ironies that the same man who, back in 1992, celebrated the demise of the Soviet "puppet regime" in Kabul ended up leading a US puppet regime there. Except, whereas Dr. Najibullah ruled for three years after the last Soviet soldier crossed the Friendship Bridge into Uzbekistan, Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled even before the last American boot left Afghan soil - reportedly forgetting bags of cash on the tarmac, no less.What made the sudden and total collapse of the Afghan National Army (ANA) so devastating, however, is the explicit insistence of US leadership - from President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley - as late as two weeks ago, that it would never happen."There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the - of the United States from Afghanistan," Biden told reporters on July 8. Except that's exactly what happened, and then some.'Saigon 1975' is forever associated with the photo of desperate South Vietnamese mobbing a 'Huey' on the rooftop of the US embassy. There are several contenders for "Kabul 2021," but so far the desperate Afghans clinging onto a US cargo plane - only to plummet to their deaths - seems a strong favorite."A thousand narratives collapsed in real-time," as journalist and US Navy veteran Jack Posobiec put it. "DC theater gave way to reality."Afghanistan is often called the "graveyard of empires" because any outside power that tried to hold it eventually failed. That's not strictly-speaking true - the British Empire survived the Kabul fiasco by a century, for example, and the idea that the USSR fell because of Afghanistan is a cynical narrative peddled by Washington's Cold Warriors - but in this case, it may turn out to be.As for prosperity, the countless treasure looted from Americans and poured into Afghanistan didn't make the country wealthy, but it did keep a coterie of collaborators, transnational rent-seekers, and professional busybodies flush with cash and pretending to be useful.; sandcastles melting before a tsunami.," wrote journalist Matt Taibbi.He went on to explain that the "genuine shock" on Tony Blinken's face when confronted with reality "should tell people around the world something important about the United States: in addition to all the other things about us that are dangerous, we lack self-knowledge."In other words,This sort of thinking was on display last week , when a prominent "security expert" advised her colleagues to look away from the images from Afghanistan to avoid getting triggered or traumatized - as if what was happening would somehow stop or vanish if they just averted their gaze.Except people around the world watched, and took notes. Even things entirely consistent with US mentality - such as flying dogs on passenger planes, while crowding local interpreters into cargo holds - sent an unmistakable message to any potential US 'ally.'Nor was such a conclusion reserved solely for foreigners critical of the US. Neocon Bret Stephens, writing in the New York Times, lamented the "fiasco of epic proportions" that told any US ally they're on their own.There is no doubt that the US media machinery will launch a massive effort to deflect, spin and rationalize what happened in the coming days, perhaps even right after Biden addresses the nation on Monday. Maybe it will even work, on some people, for a while; copium is a powerful drug, after all.Thing is, between what just happened in Afghanistan, and the years of the empire discrediting itself at home and abroad...it might not. Too many have now seen the emperor has no clothes, and that the narratives they were told to believe turned out to be smoke and mirrors.What happens next is anybody's guess