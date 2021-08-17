Young man from Espita municipality, died this Sunday afternoon, August 15th, around 4:30 pm when he was struck by lightning while he was on a soccer field prior to a game.Municipal police and paramedics from the municipality of Tizimín and SEMEFO arrived on-site and cordoned off the area to carry out the rigorous procedures. The family and friends of the young man asked those present to respect the body of their loved one, so many observed from away without comment.According to data from the authorities, it was an instantaneous death, but it will be determined in the autopsy that will be carried out after the analysis of the experts.