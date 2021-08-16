Earth Changes
Major magnitude 6.9 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Sandwich Islands
Volcano Discovery
Mon, 16 Aug 2021 13:19 UTC
Major magnitude 6.9 earthquake at 10 km depth
Date & time: 16 Aug 2021 11:10:36 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Monday, 16 Aug 2021 9:10 am (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6.9
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 58.45°S / 23.42°W (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)
Date & time: 16 Aug 2021 11:10:36 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Monday, 16 Aug 2021 9:10 am (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6.9
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 58.45°S / 23.42°W (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Major magnitude 6.9 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Sandwich Islands
- 1,000 evacuated from their homes as wildfire in Ávila ,Spain affects 10,000 hectares
- Greece wildfires: New blazes burning outside of Athens
- Israel: Sky over Jerusalem fills with smoke as massive forest fire breaks out
- They knew everything and did nothing. Revisiting the DOJ efforts to protect Epstein
- Thousands displaced by flooding along Shabelle River, Somalia
- IRGC Chief: Barrage of rockets was 'message' to Israel that it does not rule in the region
- PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore infra development programme 'Gatishakti'
- Heart Inflammation after COVID vaccines more common than CDC claims, new research shows
- Observations of Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano in Japan confirm 16 km plume from latest eruption
- Australia's biggest city toughens harsh stay-at-home lockdown orders
- MSNBC's Joy Reid riles up conservatives after she claims US 'religious right' dreams of Taliban-like 'theocracy'
- 'At least' 63 people on Martha's Vineyard are COVID positive after Obama birthday party
- Bill Maher defends Matt Damon, rips the 'woke police'
- Why the Left can't meme
- A bill has been introduced in Congress that would ban tens of millions of Americans from flying
- Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services: Sex-change for minors is child abuse
- Why won't the US medical establishment "believe women"? Covid-19 vaccines do not warn about menstrual disruption
- Pfizer, Moderna reaping BILLIONS from COVID-19 injection 'booster' market
- Ivory Coast declares Ebola outbreak after 1st case in 25 years reported
- IRGC Chief: Barrage of rockets was 'message' to Israel that it does not rule in the region
- Pfizer, Moderna reaping BILLIONS from COVID-19 injection 'booster' market
- "The purge": Director Ken Loach expelled from UK's Labour party for 'not disowning those already expelled'
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: The Great (End)Game - Closing the Afghan War, Opening the 'Covid War'?
- Trump on Afghanistan: Biden 'wrong every time,' a 'complete failure through weakness, incompetence'
- Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive 'Remain in Mexico' Policy
- DHS warns of heightened risk for attacks ahead of 9/11 anniversary
- Biden admin targets DeSantis' ban on mask mandates, offers cash to Florida school districts defying governor
- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poised to resign on Monday, ending political crisis
- 'Manifestly not Saigon'? US helicopters evacuate Kabul embassy as Blinken defiantly rejects Vietnam pullout comparisons
- Best of the Web: Taliban take Kabul, Ghani flees country
- I recently worked in Kabul and weep for all my Afghan friends: We're abandoning them to their deaths. Here's why our mission failed
- Swedish politician forced to resign after calling UN climate report "scare propaganda"
- Afghan President Ghani vows to 'remobilise' troops as Taliban closes in on Kabul
- Israel livid after Poland's president approves law denying victims of Holocaust property claims
- Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash
- A day in the death of British justice
- You need to understand that the US is the most tyrannical regime on earth
- Evidence presented to grand jury in Durham's Russia probe
- 'Graveyard of Empires' claims another victim
- They knew everything and did nothing. Revisiting the DOJ efforts to protect Epstein
- PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore infra development programme 'Gatishakti'
- Australia's biggest city toughens harsh stay-at-home lockdown orders
- MSNBC's Joy Reid riles up conservatives after she claims US 'religious right' dreams of Taliban-like 'theocracy'
- 'At least' 63 people on Martha's Vineyard are COVID positive after Obama birthday party
- Bill Maher defends Matt Damon, rips the 'woke police'
- Why the Left can't meme
- A bill has been introduced in Congress that would ban tens of millions of Americans from flying
- Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services: Sex-change for minors is child abuse
- Why won't the US medical establishment "believe women"? Covid-19 vaccines do not warn about menstrual disruption
- 'It was just disbelief': Parent files complaint against Atlanta elementary school after learning the principal segregated students based on race
- NJ inmate freed early due to COVID charged with murdering teen 2 days later
- Antifa militants clash with 'Choose Freedom' protesters in front of LA City Hall, stab one - no arrest
- California Gov. Newsom kicks off anti-recall counter-offensive with simple message: 'Just vote no'
- 'Weaponizing its terms of service': Facebook FORCED shutdown of project monitoring Instagram's algorithm, German researcher says
- How the Child Victims Act revealed New York's dark history of child sexual abuse
- France: Hundreds of thousands march against injection passport for fifth week in a row
- Brazilian singer turned congresswoman held over preacher husband's murder
- Fauci: Everyone will need COVID vaccine booster shots 'sooner or later'
- Cuomo resigns and magically, his impeachment probe is suspended despite 'credible' evidence of wrongdoing
- A kingpin, the mob, and a murder: The deeper mystery behind the Arthur Shapiro homicide
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- The Great Keynesian Coup of August 1971: Fifty years later
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Downfall of civilization triggers
- The dark roots of 'America's Pro-Israel Lobby', AIPAC
- Evidence for earthquake 2,800 years ago also mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem
- Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats
- Australian mathematician discovers applied geometry formulas engraved on 3,700-year-old tablet
- Revealed: In 1971, Israel secretly kept innocent Palestinians in remote detention centers
- Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans, study finds
- The ugly Truth of John Maynard Keynes and the Battle of Bretton Woods
- Fruit baskets from 4th century BC found in mysterious ruins of Thonis-Heracleion
- Remains of high-status woman with twin fetuses found in 4000-year-old urn
- History tells us the United States' supposed 'concern for democracy' in Nicaragua is nothing of the sort
- 'Follow the Science': Doctors joined the Nazis in droves
- Slavery has occurred all over the world and at almost all times - Not just in America
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- Unexpected Perseid meteor outburst 2021, 300% more fireballs than normal
- How do we decipher Egyptian hieroglyphics and other ancient languages?
- Fake science: The misinformation pandemic in scientific journals
- Physicists reveal strongest evidence yet of matter created by light collisions
- NASA shares new image of bright 'rings' circling distant black hole
- Animals are able to count and use zero. How far does their number sense go?
- Slightly increased risk of Asteroid Bennu hitting Earth in 2128 - NASA
- Researchers discover new electronic phenomenon
- Contract approved to use toxic graphene oxide for water treatment in UK - same substance found in Covid-19 vaccines
- Thousands of human and animal bones hoarded by hyenas in Saudi Arabian lava tube system
- The little book that generated big waves — Nagel's 'Mind and Cosmos', nine years later
- Brain connectivity can build better AI
- Rare recurrent nova outburst visible in constellation Ophiuchus
- Massive, mysterious filament structure extending around the Milky Way's edge discovered
- Researchers find a 'fearsome dragon' that soared over Australian outback
- Light therapy helps burn injuries heal faster
- Boeing still struggling to get doomed starliner prototype space shuttle off the ground
- Bacteria that thrive inside concrete discovered
- Researchers discover microbes with properties that may help fix DNA mutations
- CDC/FDA confess: they had no virus when they concocted the test for the virus
- Major magnitude 6.9 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Sandwich Islands
- 1,000 evacuated from their homes as wildfire in Ávila ,Spain affects 10,000 hectares
- Greece wildfires: New blazes burning outside of Athens
- Israel: Sky over Jerusalem fills with smoke as massive forest fire breaks out
- Thousands displaced by flooding along Shabelle River, Somalia
- Observations of Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano in Japan confirm 16 km plume from latest eruption
- Best of the Web: Severe flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea region, AGAIN! Third such event within 4 weeks - Death toll rises to 58 (UPDATES)
- Three volcanoes are erupting at the same time in Alaska
- Major magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Haiti - At least 304 dead, hundreds injured (UPDATES)
- Continuing heavy rainfall causes flooding of houses and streets in southern Japan - Nearly two million urged to evacuate
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Awakenings beneath our feet
- Potentially 'explosive' losses of barley and wheat following extreme weather in EU - analyst
- One dead after flash floods in El Paso, Texas
- Over 1,500 evacuate floods in Krasnodar region, Russia
- Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
- 55 people killed by floods in Niger with 53,000 homeless - Cameroon's capital Douala hit by waist-deep floodwater
- 7 people are struck by lightning and 4 are injured while hiking Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina
- Major magnitude 8.1 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, on 12 August
- 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx, New York - Boy later dies (UPDATE)
- Deadly mudslide in Nagasaki, Japan after record 29.2 inches of rain in 2 days and 22.4 inches in one day
- Stunning Perseid meteor fireball over Central Spain
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Meteor fireball above Ciudad Real and Córdoba, Spain
- Meteor fireball in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Salamanca and Ávila, Spain
- Meteor fireball over Morocco
- Rare meteor cluster event captured by Subaru telescope in Hawaii
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain
- Perseid meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (Aug. 3)
- Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
- Meteor fireball explodes and lights up the night like daylight in Santiago, Chile
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New England
- Perseid meteor fireball recorded over Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Izmir, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Michigan, Ontario and Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Explosion in sky startles early risers in Malaysia (July 23)
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Heart Inflammation after COVID vaccines more common than CDC claims, new research shows
- Ivory Coast declares Ebola outbreak after 1st case in 25 years reported
- Federal lawsuit seeks immediate halt of COVID vaccines, cites whistleblower testimony claiming CDC is under-counting vaccine deaths
- 7-year-old boy dies after contracting rare brain-eating parasite at California lake
- Are COVID shots fueling more dangerous mutations?
- CDC investigates 2 deaths, 2 illnesses from rare bacterial disease
- Mayo Clinic touts (not published or even peer-reviewed) study that says COVID breakthrough risk may be 'much lower' with Moderna than Pfizer
- The most vaccine-hesitant group of all? PhDs
- Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
- If you study hundreds of bat viruses at biosafety level 2, "your luck may eventually run out", says Coronavirus expert
- Assembling Covid jigsaw pieces into a complete pandemic picture
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Patents Show Covid Was Manmade | The Digital Technocracy is Here
- Fifteen pounds to slow the spread
- Spreading false vax info might cost you your medical license
- Mercola: mRNA expert Robert Malone speaks out on the COVID crisis
- Best of the Web: Media blackout: Renowned German pathologist's vaccine autopsy data is shocking... and being censored
- Should we be surprised that Covid case numbers have been falling?
- Japan's centenarians have unique gut bacteria, bile may hold clues to longevity
- 'For $1/day'... Double-blind ivermectin study reveals COVID patients recover more quickly, are less infectious
- British study shows children UNLIKELY to contract severe Covid but UK wants to vaccinate them anyway
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
STS Time Loop
Quote of the Day
The improvement of understanding is for two ends: first, our own increase of knowledge; secondly, to enable us to deliver that knowledge to others.
- John Locke
Recent Comments
PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore infra development programme 'Gatishakti' I suppose this is a linguistic fusion of cro ok and c ore ...
Do you actually believe these people got Covid tests from swabs full of nanoparticles and God only knows what else? The swab is probably worse...
So a question: What will be Russia's response to all this? Is this going to cause friction with China? Could that be another geo-strategic goal...
Where will we get all our opium now? Oh, that’s right, Chinese fentanyl is much more profitable.
Joy Reid wants you......to love Lucifer, Satan and Nancy Pelosi.