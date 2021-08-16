maps
Major magnitude 6.9 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: 16 Aug 2021 11:10:36 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Monday, 16 Aug 2021 9:10 am (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6.9
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 58.45°S / 23.42°W (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)