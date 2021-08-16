100,000 Displaced by Floods in May

Humanitarian organisations in Somalia report that flooding along the Shabelle River has forced thousands of families from their homes. Two young children reportedly died in the floods.Non-governmental organization African Relief & Development (ARD-AFRICAN) reported flooding along the Shabelle River in areas between Jowhar and Balcad in Middle Shabelle region from 11 August 2021.A estimated total of 2,000 families have been displaced and 400 hectares of crops destroyed, ARD-AFRICAN said.As of 15 August 2021, the Shabelle River at the measuring station in Jowhar was above moderate risk level (5 metres) standing at 5.10 metres, its highest level so far this year. High risk level here is 5.25 metres. The river has increased steadily over the last 3 weeks since levels fell in June and July. As of 27 July levels stood at just 2.5 metres.Gu' season rainfall in Somalia caused flooding and damages from late April / early May 2021 affecting hundreds of thousands across the country, including in .Most affected people are in Middle Shabelle region where floods in Jowhar district displaced 66,000 people from 27 villages,disrupted learning in 11 schools and damaged 82 per cent of WASH infrastructures.In Belet Weyne town, flooding caused by river breakages displaced nearly 22,000 people and destroyed 1,235 hectares of farmland. Humanitarian partners have scaled up assistance, reaching at least 82,000 affected people with lifesaving assistance including food, water and sanitation, hygiene, health and shelter.