Abstract: An unexpected outburst of Perseids was detected by low-light video observations on August 14, 2021. The outburst peaked at solar longitude 141.474 ± 0.005 degrees (equinox J2000.0) and the activity profile had a Full-Width-at-Half-Maximum of 0.08 degrees solar longitude and a peak rate of ZHR = 130 ± 20 per hour above the normal ~45 per hour annual Perseid activity. The Perseids had a steeper magnitude size distribution index than the normal annual shower component. The activity profile is similar to that derived from visual and forward meteor scatter observations. This activity may be related to the earlier smaller enhancements observed in 2018 and 2019.

Introduction

CAMS Low-light video observations

Comparison to other observations

around solar longitude 140.95°, about ~30 hours after the traditional Perseid maximum, with a peak of about ZHR =at that time (Miskotte 2019).by forward meteor scatter observations collected by the International Project for Radio Meteor Observation. That year, the outburst peaked at solar longitude 141.02° with a peak ZHR ~30 per hour above normal activity (Miskotte 2020a; 2020b). Here, we report the detection of a more significant outburst on August 14, 2021 (Jenniskens, 2021).The Perseids are best observed from the northern hemisphere., at a time best suited to the CAMS video-based meteoroid orbit survey networks in the United States. The networks triangulated meteors using low-light video cameras and determined the meteor's radiant and speed in a continuous night time surveillance. The weather was mostly clear for networks in Texas (coordinated by W. Cooney and including D. Selle, F. Cyrway and J. Brewer) and California (P. Jenniskens, D. Samuels, J. Albers, E. Egland, B. Grigsby and J. Wray). CAMS Mid-Atlantic (coordinated by P. Gural), CAMS Florida (A. Howell), CAMS Arkansas (L. Juneau) and LO-CAMS in Arizona (N. Moskovitz) also observed some of the meteors under partial clear skies (c.f. CAMS-website for date of August 14).Early results from the new CAMS Texas network in mostly clear skies and the CAMS California network in clear skies show(Figure 1). The Full-Width-at-Half-Maximum of the fitted Lorentzian profile is 0.08 ± 0.01 degrees solar longitude. The peak occurred at solar longitude 141.474 ± 0.005 degrees (equinox J2000.0), corresponding to 8.2UTC on August 14.for the annual component in other years at this solar longitude.Pierre Martin, visually observing from Ottawa, Canada, reports, starting at 6UTC. He observed until 9UTC, under clear skies with star limiting magnitude 6.7. From his 5-minute interval counts, we calculated a peak ZHR =at solar longitude 141.474 ± 0.005 deg. The visually observed meteors follow the video data profile well (Figure 2).This outburst was also confirmed by radio forward meteor scatter observations posted by H. Ogawa of the International Project for Radio Meteor Observation after 6.4UTC (141.40 deg solar longitude), and peak at about 8.8UTC (141.49 deg) at a level of 3 times the Perseid peak level, before declining to normal levels at 12.5UTC (141.65 deg solar longitude). Combined Zenith hourly rates peaked around ZHR = 210 per hour, in good agreement.(Jenniskens, 2006). The Filament is thought to be an accumulation of dust in mean-motion resonances from many past returns. That could perhaps mean that this dust was directed into Earth's path this year. These observations may help better understand the origin and evolution of that dust component.References