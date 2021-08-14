Major magnitude 7.1

Major magnitude 7.1 earthquake at 10 km depth

Earthquake data:

Date & time: 14 Aug 2021 12:29:09 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Saturday, 14 Aug 2021 8:29 am (GMT -4)
Magnitude: 7.1
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 18.34°N / 73.44°W (Arrondissement d'Aquin, Sud, Haiti)