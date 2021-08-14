maps
Major magnitude 8.1 earthquake at 48 km depth

Date & time: 12 Aug 2021 18:35:20 UTC - 1 day 16 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Thursday, 12 Aug 2021 4:35 pm (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 8.1
Depth: 48.3 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 58.4157°S / 25.3206°W (South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands)
Nearest volcano: Montagu Island (59 km / 37 mi)
Primary data source: USGS (United States Geological Survey)