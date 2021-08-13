Two farmers were killed when they were struck by lightning at Gomastapur upazila in Chapainawabganj on Thursday.Gomostapur Police Station officer-in-charge Dilip Kumar Das told New Age that the deceased—Yasin, 18, son of Imran Ali of Borodadpur village, and Hridoy Oraw, 52, of Sherpur Kothadanga village—were struck by lightning while they went to work in their fields.At least 17 people of a wedding procession were killed and 12 others injured in a lightning strike at Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj on August 4.