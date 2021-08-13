Flood triggered by a severe downpour on Tuesday in northeast Nigeria's Bauchi state killed five people and damaged 1,567 houses, an official said on Thursday.According to Samaila Jarma, council chairman of Jama'are town in Bauchi"We recovered five corpses from the water in submerged areas," he told reporters in a press briefing in Jama'are area, adding the bodies were buried in accordance with local tradition following a thorough investigation to establish their identity.Jarma said the town council has also formed a committee to examine the damage and recommend appropriate measures to the state government.Nigerian authorities had in May issued an alert to 28 out of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in the country, warning of severe flooding this year.