Six people were taken to the hospital after reports of a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday.The incident was reported at Orchard Beach just before 5:30 p.m.All of the victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center. The other victims are said to be stable."It was bad everybody was running, lightning falling everywhere, lighting struck like 30 feet from me," beachgoer Ralph Gonzalez said. "One lightning came down and next thing you know the cloud came above us and lightning just started falling everywhere all around us."The ages and genders of the other victims are not yet known."You can't, there's no rationalizing it, it's just Mother Nature if you wanna call it that," Gonzalez said. "At this point, it's like you know, lives are lost, so it's just sad, all around sad day."An official with the NYC Parks Department released the following statement:"Prior to the incident, lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water, and Parks staff made announcements over the public address system instructing patrons to clear the beach. Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident."