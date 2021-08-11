Gen. Berger telephoned the defense secretary minutes after he said in a press conference that the Covid-19 vaccination is needed to maintain military readiness and that he would enforce the mandatary vaccination policy regardless of FDA approval status.
"There will be no mandatory vaccinations for my Marines," Gen. Berger said.
In a transcript of the call reviewed by Real Raw News, Gen. Berger lambasted Austin and branded him a traitor. Gen. Berger told Austin:
"Under no circumstances will Marines be compelled to take a potentially hazardous vaccination that the FDA won't even fully endorse. You are a coward and a traitor, manipulated by people pushing bad policy on the men and women who provide security to our nation. Neither you nor your puppet president has authority to enforce such a policy."Austin argued that mandatory vaccinations have always been a requirement for soldiers enlisting into the Armed Forces, and they, as property of the U.S. government, have no right to decide whether to take the Covid-19 jab. The federal government and President Biden would decide for them, Austin said.
"They're incapable of making informed decisions. So we, their leaders, make the big decisions they cannot. Biden and Harris are in charge, not individual soldiers."Then Austin got political:
"If conservatives and evangelicals see our fighting forces getting vaccinated, they'll be more likely to get vaccinated themselves."Gen. Berger said it was unfair to compare established vaccinations with a product that was rushed to market with little concern for side effects. He called the CDC and Dr. Fauci corrupt, and he asked Austin why the puppet administration hid from the public an NIH report linking the vaccination to thousands of fatalities.
"If someone dies, you say it was Covid-19. There's a refusal to admit the vaccination carries side effects that can include death in certain individuals."Austin retorted:
"I'm not a physician. I'm the Secretary of Defense for Joseph R. Biden, and I follow orders."Gen. Berger responded:
"In case you haven't heard, Biden's not in charge of the military, and neither are you. You can sell whatever lies you want to the media. You sold your soul, Lloyd, and I hope you can live with yourself."Gen. Berger said he had the support of other Joint Chiefs of Staff and would implore them to ignore unlawful orders coming from the illegitimate administration.
"If a soldier wants the vaccination, fine. If not, he's not rolling up his sleeve. If you try to forcibly vaccinate even one of my Marines, you better come armed."Gen. Berger then hung up the phone.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Biden said he strongly supports Austin's message and that he is "eager to see" the Covid-19 vaccination added to the battery of vaccinations soldiers receive upon joining the military.
