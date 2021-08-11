© USMC



"Under no circumstances will Marines be compelled to take a potentially hazardous vaccination that the FDA won't even fully endorse. You are a coward and a traitor, manipulated by people pushing bad policy on the men and women who provide security to our nation. Neither you nor your puppet president has authority to enforce such a policy."

"They're incapable of making informed decisions. So we, their leaders, make the big decisions they cannot. Biden and Harris are in charge, not individual soldiers."

"If conservatives and evangelicals see our fighting forces getting vaccinated, they'll be more likely to get vaccinated themselves."

"If someone dies, you say it was Covid-19. There's a refusal to admit the vaccination carries side effects that can include death in certain individuals."

"I'm not a physician. I'm the Secretary of Defense for Joseph R. Biden, and I follow orders."

"In case you haven't heard, Biden's not in charge of the military, and neither are you. You can sell whatever lies you want to the media. You sold your soul, Lloyd, and I hope you can live with yourself."

"If a soldier wants the vaccination, fine. If not, he's not rolling up his sleeve. If you try to forcibly vaccinate even one of my Marines, you better come armed."

said a source in Gen. Berger's office who overheard a heated conversation between them.Gen. Berger telephoned the defense secretary minutes after he said in a press conference that the Covid-19 vaccination is needed to maintain military readiness and thatGen. Berger said.In a transcript of the call reviewed by Real Raw News,Gen. Berger told Austin:Austin argued that mandatory vaccinations have always been a requirement for soldiers enlisting into the Armed Forces, andAustin said.Then Austin got political:Gen. Berger said it wasAustin retorted:Gen. Berger responded:and would implore them to ignore unlawful orders coming from the illegitimate administration.Gen. Berger then hung up the phone.In a statement Monday afternoon,