Above: The temperature chart for Siracusa weather station. The peak temperature of +48.8 °C was set before the sea breeze brought higher moisture.

Above: The temperature chart for Siracusa weather station. The peak temperature of +48.8 °C was set before the sea breeze brought higher moisture.
Extreme heatwave is challenging temperature records this week. Just a day after Italy tied with its all-time national record, the same weather station in the town of Siracusa, Sicily might shatter the European highest temperature record! This afternoon, Wednesday, Aug 11th, Siracusa has reported an astonishing peak temperature of +48.8 °C (119.8 °F). Heatwave now shifts to Spain and Portugal!

Data from the weather station are still being evaluated and the official confirmation will follow later. The extreme heatwave that continues across the Mediterranean region this week, has pushed the same weather station to 47.0 °C just yesterday.

Nevertheless, the temperatures across a large part of the Mediterranean and northern Africa are very high. Tunisia, for instance, has set its new temperature record for August yesterday, the town of Jendouba reported +49.0 °C. The capital Tunis peaked at 48.9 °C, settings its all-time station records.

HEATWAVE CHALLENGES THE HIGHEST TEMPERATURES IN EUROPE

Such intense heatwaves that we are now seeing in the south are not uncommon in Europe, but they are becoming more frequent and even more extreme in recent years. One example is the historic heatwave across western Europe in summer 2019.

Not to mention the long-lasting heatwave in the southern Balkan peninsula, especially in Greece, through early August. Igniting deadly fires and destructions to many areas across the peninsula, including Turkey.

The highest temperature ever officially observed in Europe is +48.0 °C (118.4 °F), recorded in two cities, Athens and Elefsina, Greece on July 10th, 1977. While Greece was a record holder of the torch for the highest recorded temperature in Europe, Italy might just taken this unpopular title from them today.

Just recently, Greece was suffering its most intense heatwave for many years. The highest temperature was observed in the town of Langadas, northern Greece, peaking at +47.1 °C (116.8 °F).

The existing national heat record in Italy, however, is +47.0 °C, recorded in the city of Foggia, Apulia region in the south, on July 25th, 2007.

As we discussed earlier this week, the intense heatwave is nowhere to its end. While Italy will finally be released of these brutally high temperatures, the most extreme temperatures are now expected to develop over Spain and Portugal. Temperatures are very likely to surpass the 45 °C mark pretty easily from Friday through Sunday across Spain.

The existing Spanish official record is +47.3 °C (117.1 °F) from July 13th, 2017, recorded in the city of Montoro, Cordoba. While the highest temperature record in Portugal is +47.4 °C (117.3 °F), recorded in Amareleja, Beja on August 1st, 2003.

(More here)