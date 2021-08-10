Liz Harrington, the spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, accused Fox News of editing and changing a clip from his interview with Dan Bongino that she says was of "45 accurately describing the Fake Election":And here's what Fox News posted to YouTube:"See the jump edit here":"This is just as bad as Big Tech":But she's not blaming Dan Bongino for what happened:Bongino reportedly posted on Parler that, "if you can't tell the difference between your allies, and your enemies, then maybe you shouldn't step on the battlefield":But despite Harrington saying it's not Bongiono's fault, he is reportedly being targeted on the platform: