A car abandoned by its owners under Drumchapel railway bridge.
© PA
A car abandoned by its owners under Drumchapel railway bridge.
Torrential rain across Scotland has closed railway lines, flooded streets and led to one car being abandoned after it was submerged in water.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for most of Scotland on Saturday and Sunday, with the Met Office warning it may cause flooding and power cuts.

The torrential downpours are set to continue across Scotland with a warning in place up until midnight on Sunday.