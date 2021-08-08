lightning
Deaths from lightning strikes have increased in monsoon in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Lightning strike is another concern during the monsoon in Bangladesh as the country is the third-most lightning-prone region in the world.

"Deaths from the lightning strikes have witnessed a rise in the country in recent years, especially in haor regions. At least 1,178 people died from lightning strikes between 2013 and 2020," DGHS spokesperson Dr Nazmul Islam said in a media briefing on Sunday.

April, May and June are the lightning prone months in the country, he said, adding installing safe electric connection and lightning neutralising method at homes and implementing modern building code should ensure safety from lightning."