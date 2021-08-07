© Municipio de Torreón



Vehicles were flipped on their sides and homes severely damaged as powerful flash floods surged through areas along the border between Coahuila and Durango states in Mexico.Torrential rain struck in the city of Torreón in Coahuila State overnight 04 to 05 August 2021A stream that passes through several parts of the city broke its banks. Authorities said the situation was worsened by the accumulation of garbage and debris in the stream, as well as illegal construction of houses near the stream.Flood waters raced through streets, dragging vehicles and buildings. Authorities said at least 42 homes were damaged and 200 people directly affected. Emergency accommodation was made available for affected families.Just across the state border, areas of the city and surrounding municipality of Gómez Palacio were also severely affected. Authorities reported 12 homes were severely damaged.Flooding was also reported in the municipality of Poanas further south in the state. Several people were rescued from a vehicle stranded in flood waters.