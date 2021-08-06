© iMeteo.sk / Matúš Kokinda



© Fire and Rescue Corps of the Slovak Republic



© Fire and Rescue Corps of the Slovak Republic



Several houses in the East Slovak village of Petkovce in the Vranov nad Topľou district were damaged by a tornado that hit the area on Thursday evening. Meteorologists estimated the wind speed at 200 km / h. For comparison - the tornado, which raged in southern Moravia in June, had a speed of 219 km / h.According to the Slovak media, no injuries occurred. There are 20 professional and volunteer firefighters on site, who mainly remove fallen trees and parts of roofs from local roads."The wind carried the sheets from the roofs about a hundred meters," the mayor of the village Pavol Hybala told the Korzár server. "You could see the vortex spinning and rising. It passed only the lower part of the village. It took a minute, but it caused a trigger, "he added."All the residents who can help us, and they also promised to help us from the surrounding villages. I believe that together we will be able to do this and remove all the damage. I have never experienced anything like this, "said the mayor."All houses will be habitable. People have found temporary alternative accommodation before we cover and renovate their houses, "said Martin Václavek, director of the district directorate of the fire and rescue service in Prešov.Damage was reported to four houses whose roof completely tore down the roof, and three other houses have damaged roofs. The village of Petkovce has 148 inhabitants.Firefighters from the villages of Hanušovce nad Topľou, Bystré and Soľ intervene on the spot. According to the iMeteo website, the tornado was also observed by residents of Čierne nad Topľou and Bystré.(Translated by Google)