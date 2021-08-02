Carter County, Missouri, officials reported two people were struck by lightning following a line of strong storms Saturday."At 7:10 p.m., Carter County Emergency Management reported a couple of people were struck by lightning while recreating on the water," the National Weather Service reported.Scattered and numerous thunderstorms posed a "significant lightning hazard" Saturday evening across Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky, the NWS said, and advised anyone camping or boating anywhere in the area they should get off the water and seek safe shelter.The NWS also said there has been an flooding risk because of heavy rains.