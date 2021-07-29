Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
meteorsmontecastelosc
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 19:26 UTC
The meteor occurred over the coast of Santa Catarina around 2:05 am this Wednesday (28/07). The journey lasted just under 3 seconds and the glare was quite intense. The record was made by the meteor monitoring station in Monte Castelo-SC. Other cameras from the BRAMON network also recorded the event. Did you see something like that?
(Translated by Google)
- Neandertal and Denisovan blood groups deciphered
As to the evil which results from censorship, it is impossible to measure it, because it is impossible to tell where it ends.
- Jeremy Bentham
