A husband and wife on a Sanibel beach were struck by lightning Saturday and taken to a hospital.Sanibel police said the couple were on the sand at the Sanibel Beach Club shortly before 5 p.m. when they struck by lightning.Bystanders performed CPR on the husband as police arrived, a city notice said. The wife was nearby and was conscious and breathing, police said.Sanibel police began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator until Sanibel Fire and EMS arrived.Police said the couple were taken to a local trauma center.Further details were unavailable.On July 17, a 17-year-old boy was struck by lightning on a Marco Island beach and was transported by EMS.