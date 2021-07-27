© Bangladesh Red Crescent



Heavy rainfall in the Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh caused deadly floods landslides on 27 July 2021.Shelters were damaged in the camps which house as many as 900,000 Rohingya refugees. Many of the crowded camps are known to be at risk of flooding and landslides.. Bangladesh Red Crescent teams are rescuing people and providing support to survivors.Local media in Bangladesh reports that flooding has also caused damage to crops and aquaculture in other areas of Cox's Bazar DistrictRain is not the only problem for communities in the district. Areas of the district also saw coastal flooding after a high tide during full moon phase on 25 July 2021 caused embankments to collapse in Kutubdia upazila. Over 550 people moved to Cyclone Shelters, Achala Navaratne, Country Representative for the Red Cross in Bangladesh said.