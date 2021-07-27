A lightning strike leaves one person with moderate injuries and others with minor injuries after being hit by the bolt on Clam Pass beach.Witnesses say the lightning strike happened around 6 p.m. on Monday. First responders arrived at the Clam Pass State Park in Naples for the call.A worker at a nearby hotel said he was carrying a chair cushion to keep him from getting wet from the incoming storm when the bolt hit so close to him his hat fell off and he hit the sand.Monday's lightning strike makes three separate incidents of people getting hit by lightning in the past ten days.A 17-year-old from Macon, Georgia was hit by lightning on Marco Island in mid-July.A man and wife were hit by lightning Saturday at the Sanibel Beach Club. Witnesses said good samaritans rushed over to give the man CPR in that instance before first responders arrived. Their condition is currently unknown.Clark Ryals is a Senior Forrester with the Florida Forrest Service. He said lightning this time of year must be taken seriously or incidents like this could keep occurring."You sit here and think your odds are very low like winning the lottery but the truth is it's very deadly. Especially when you're out on the beach like that," said Ryals.He said lightning is looking for the tallest things to strike and that could be you if you linger on the beach too long."If you can hear thunder, you're definitely in the line of getting struck by lightning," said Ryals. "You can get kind of lulled into a pattern where you've lived here for years and you're not too worried about it and then all of the sudden it is a big deal."Ryals said if you find yourself on the beach with nowhere to go when storms roll in, get as close to the sand as possible."You want to get as low as possible in the sand to lower your profile when lightning is around," Ryals said.