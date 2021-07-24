Earth Changes
Massive rescue efforts underway after floods in Mumbai and Maharashtra, India - Just over a meter (42 inches) of rain in 48 hours - At least 136 dead ( UPDATE)
Fri, 23 Jul 2021 09:31 UTC
In Mumbai, heavy rain caused a building to collapse in the Govandi area early on 23 July 2021. Rescue operations are ongoing but media reports suggest 7 people have died and 3 injured. Just last week at least 20 people died in similar circumstances after several homes were destroyed in the Mumbai suburbs of Chembur and Vikhroli as a result of the heavy rain and landslides on 18 July.
Wider areas of Maharashtra state have been severely affected, resulting in massive rescue operations across several districts. Hundreds of people have been rescued so far, with many more still in need of help.
India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams to the districts of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Raigad, Nizamabad, Satara, Sangli, Thane and Palghar. Units of the Coast Guard, Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in several areas, notably in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.
The Indian Air Force has also undertaken rescue efforts using helicopters in Chiplun in Ratnagiri, where flood waters are so high residents have taken refuge on the roofs of houses.
The heavy rain has triggered several landslides in Mahad in Raigad district. During the evening of 22 July a landslide damaged 32 houses in Taliye Village in Mahad. Media report at least 5 people have lost their lives while many more are still missing. Rescue operations are underway.
Nearly 6,000 passengers were stranded as train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on 22 July.
Roads have been closed across the region, including major roads such as the Pune-Bangalore NH-4 and the Mumbai-Goa highway.
Rain and Rivers
The state has seen heavy monsoon rain since the start of the month. From 01 July to 22 July, Ratnagiri recorded 1,781 mm of rain, which is the highest for 40 years and above the July monthly average of 972.5 mm.
Rainfall intensified in the region from 21 July. Reports from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show areas of Satara District received 1,074.8 mm of rain in 48 hours to 23 July (480.4 mm to 22 July and 594.4 mm to 23 July).
India's Central Water Commission report that 3 rivers in the state are flowing above "Extreme Flood Situation" (highest warning level) as of 23 July, including the Wardha river in Chandrapur district; the Gad river in Sindudurg district; and the Bav river at in Ratnagiri district.
Comment: Update: CNN reports on July 24:
At least 136 people have died in the west Indian state of Maharashtra, authorities said Saturday, after torrential monsoon rains caused landslides and flooded low-lying areas, cutting off hundreds of villages.
At least 38 people were killed in Taliye, 180 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of the financial capital Mumbai, when a landslide flattened most of the small village, state government officials said. The death toll also includes 27 reported deaths from Satara district in the last 48 hours, a representative from the state's Disaster Management, Relief & Rehabilitation department told CNN.
More than 10 people are feared trapped after a landslide occurred in Ratnagiri district on Friday, he said.
As of Saturday morning, over 90,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas to safety as heavy showers continued to wreak havoc, he said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for six districts of Maharashtra, forecasting "extremely heavy" rainfall and recommending preventive actions. The official said that districts Kolhapur and Sangli are still on alert, Reuters reported.
Parts of India's west coast received up to 594 millimeters (23 inches) of rainfall over 24 hours, forcing authorities to evacuate people from vulnerable areas as they released water from dams that were threatening to overflow.
"Unexpected very heavy rainfall triggered landslides in many places and flooded rivers," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads Maharashtra's state government, told journalists.
"Dams and rivers are overflowing. We are forced to release water from dams, and, accordingly, we are moving people residing near the river banks to safer places," he said.
In nine other landslides in other parts of Maharashtra, 59 people died and another 15 were killed in accidents linked to the heavy rainfall, state government officials said.
Thousands of trucks were stuck on a national highway linking Mumbai with the southern technology hub of Bengaluru, with the road submerged in some places, another Maharashtra government official said.
Meanwhile, hundreds of villages and towns were without electricity and drinking water, he said.
Rivers were also overflowing in the neighboring southern states of Karnataka and Telangana where authorities were monitoring the situation, government officials there said.
Seasonal monsoon rains from June to September cause deaths and mass displacement across South Asia every year, but they also deliver more than 70% of India's rainfall and are crucial for farmers.
