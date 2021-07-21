Storm clouds off the Perth coast at the beginning of July
© Daniel Pardini
Perth has smashed its 20-year rain record for July with more wet weather on the way while Australia's south-east shivers through even more hazardous wind conditions over the coming days.

The Western Australian capital city has copped 184.2mm of rain so far this month after 18 straight days of downpour - eclipsing the previous record of 182.6mm in 2001.

The city is expected to be drenched with up to 200mm this month in total, with more than a week still to go of July.

Meanwhile, a cold front is sweeping across the south-east with hazardous wind conditions to hit New South Wales on Wednesday while Victoria and Tasmania will see icy cold temperatures and even hail.

Weatherzone meteorologist Craig McIntosh told Daily Mail Australia the rain in WA would ease up over the next few days but would return with the next front on Friday.

'There's been quite a lot of rain in Perth so flooding is possible overnight but there's a low chance,' he said.

Earlier this month some streets in Perth and southern parts of WA were submerged in water as floods swept through.

A home in the coastal town of Eagle Bay, 256km south of Perth, had its entire roof torn off by what locals described as a 'tornado'.

Others cars were seen almost completely submerged in shopping centre car parks while there were nearly 700 homes without power in suburbs including Lower Chittering, Koondoola and Belmont.

There were more than 100 calls for help and some residents had to be rescued from their cars that were slowly becoming trapped underwater.

Meanwhile over in Australia's south-east, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and NSW are facing a freezing cold and windy week ahead.

