Royal Oman Police (ROP) air reconnaissance over flooded areas of Oman, 18 July 2021.

At least 4 people have died, 3 are missing and dozens have been rescued by emergency services after flash floods in Oman following days of heavy rainfall.

Authorities issued warnings for heavy rain and potential flash floods on 14 July 2021. Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) urged people to take caution and not to risk crossing overflowing valleys (wadis).

In 48 hours to 17 July, the city port of Sur in Ash Sharqiyah South Governorate recorded 204.4 mm of rain. At least 30 families were evacuated from flooded homes in Sur on 17 July where power supply has been interrupted.

Heavy rain and floods also affected other areas of the country. Evacuations were also carried out in Falaj Al Qabail in North Al Batinah Governorate after homes were flooded.



CDAA reported two young children died in separate flood incidents in Jalan Bani Bu Hasan in South Al Sharqiyah and Awqad in Salalah in Dhofar Governorate on 17 July 2021. The previous day a construction worker died in Wadi Lizagh in Samail, Ad Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The heavy rain has continued today (18 July 2021) and more is expected over the coming days.

Royal Oman Police (ROP) said one person died and 3 are still missing after being swept away by flood waters in Jalan Bani Bu Ali in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate on 18 July.

Meanwhile in Sohar in Al Batinah North Governorate, 17 people were rescued from flooded homes while 5 people were rescued from trapped vehicles.

