© Civil Defense and Ambulance Oman



At least 4 people have died, 3 are missing and dozens have been rescued by emergency services after flash floods in Oman following days of heavy rainfall.Authorities issued warnings for heavy rain and potential flash floods on 14 July 2021. Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) urged people to take caution and not to risk crossing overflowing valleys (wadis).. At least 30 families were evacuated from flooded homes in Sur on 17 July where power supply has been interrupted.Heavy rain and floods also affected other areas of the country. Evacuations were also carried out in Falaj Al Qabail in North Al Batinah Governorate after homes were flooded.Royal Oman Police (ROP) said one person died and 3 are still missing after being swept away by flood waters in Jalan Bani Bu Ali in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate on 18 July.Meanwhile in Sohar in Al Batinah North Governorate, 17 people were rescued from flooded homes while 5 people were rescued from trapped vehicles.