© REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are "killing people," escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines.Biden was asked by reporters at the White House on Friday afternoon what his message is to social media platforms on coronavirus misinformation.The White House is asking Facebook and other social media companies to be more aggressive in removing "harmful" posts that spread disinformation and flagging posts that spread information, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki."We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media and we work to engage with them to better understand the enforcement of social media platform policies," Psaki told reporters Friday.Psaki, as an example, noted the false narrative that coronavirus vaccines cause infertility that has spread on the internet."We want to know that the social media platforms are taking steps to address it," Psaki said. "That is inaccurate, false information."The effort to combat disinformation comes as the vaccination rate has slowed across the country and the more contagious delta variant has spread among unvaccinated Americans, causing COVID-19 cases to rise after they were on a decline.Biden's comments Friday afternoon echoed those of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky , who warned earlier in the day that COVID-19 is "becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.""We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage, because unvaccinated people are at risk," Walensky told reporters during a public health briefing.Conservative lawmakers and media personalities in particular have engaged in anti-vaccine rhetoric and offered misleading comments about the Biden administration's vaccine outreach, posing a growing problem for the United States as it looks to get past the pandemic.Lawmakers such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have endorsed the vaccines, pushing back on the resistance among other conservatives to them.