Lawsuit: Actor made white supremacy hand gesture on biracial children.Two families are suing Universal Orlando after separate incidents during which an actor playing the "Despicable Me" movie character Gru made a racist hand gesture while posing for photos and video with biracial children.The civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of two girls, who were 5 and 6 years old at the time of the photos, in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Orange County on June 23. The complaint lists Universal Orlando as the defendant.The 6-year-old later printed out a screenshot from the video to bring to school for a project and was humiliated when she was told she could not display it for her class because of the hand gesture in the images, according to the lawsuit.The families say Universal Orlando has refused to disclose the actor behind the Gru character and for civil rights violations.The lawsuit claims Universal Orlando violated the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992.The families are seeking more than $30,000 in damages.