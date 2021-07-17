"It was determined the damage sustained was only sustained on the exterior facade of the structure and there were no injuries reported," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Erica Benitez.

"The building is old and there's a lot of termites in the building, eating the building, it's in very bad shape," said Ignacio Cierra.



"I was joking with my aunt saying that this building was going to fall down and then, now, the roof is falling, so now it's a very concerning situation," added Cierra.

"We are all on pins and needles about this building and we know older structures have issues. This building is 47 years old. It did pass its recertification," she said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units responded to a Level 1 MCI, involving a partial roof collapse at Lake View Garden Condominium off NW 68 Ave and NW 175th Street.In a video from Chopper 4, pieces of the roof overhang can be seen on the ground below and one resident we spoke to says he's not surprised it happened.Miami Dade County Fire Rescue said they have investigators examining the building. Residents have been evacuated and people are being told to stay away from the area until they get an all-clear.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was briefed on the scene of the partial roof collapse and gave more information on the status of the building.The mayor also said a serious engineering study will be needed before they can determine what will make it safe for residents to return.