donald trump save america rally
© Kristinn Taylor
President Trump speaks at Save America rally in Wellington, Ohio, June 26, 2021.
On Tuesday, Garland Favorito, the founder of the election integrity group VoterGA, provided proof that election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election.

Favorito made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday morning and on the Bannon War Room.

The voter integrity group found that the Fulton County Georgia recount included a 60% error reporting rate.

VoterGA also found THOUSANDS of fraudulent Biden ballots.

Most of the new allegations and evidence was based on a VoterGA data team's analysis of Fulton's November 2020 mail-in ballot images made public after petitioners won a court order on April 13th.

This was EXPLOSIVE information and only possible because Fulton County was ordered to make public the mail-in ballot images.

On Wednesday morning President Trump weighed in on the explosive revelations.

President Trump: "The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box — and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand."

Via spokeswoman Liz Harrington and Midnight Rider.


