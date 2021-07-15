Puppet Masters
President Trump: News from Georgia "Beyond incredible" - We will lose our country if this is allowed to stand
Jim Hoft
Gateway Pundit
Wed, 14 Jul 2021 11:06 UTC
VoterGA, provided proof that election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election.
Favorito made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday morning and on the Bannon War Room.
The voter integrity group found that the Fulton County Georgia recount included a 60% error reporting rate.
VoterGA also found THOUSANDS of fraudulent Biden ballots.
Most of the new allegations and evidence was based on a VoterGA data team's analysis of Fulton's November 2020 mail-in ballot images made public after petitioners won a court order on April 13th.
This was EXPLOSIVE information and only possible because Fulton County was ordered to make public the mail-in ballot images.
On Wednesday morning President Trump weighed in on the explosive revelations.
President Trump: "The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box — and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand."
Via spokeswoman Liz Harrington and Midnight Rider.
Reader Comments
Baybars 2021-07-15T17:14:50Z
Gabriel Sterling, eh? Nice name. Did your grand parents change it from 'Silver'?. Why you defend the indefensible? Is this your 'duty to Zion'?
Rowan Cocoan · 2021-07-15T17:22:17Z
No surprises. The only ones will occur if when the courts rectify this.
BBars, supra: Who's Gabriel Sterling?
R.C.
BBars, supra: Who's Gabriel Sterling?
R.C.
Baybars · 2021-07-15T17:25:10Z
Rowan Cocoan This one: [Link]
His tweet is also shown above in the SOTT article
His tweet is also shown above in the SOTT article
Spotted on Interstate 5, Mount Vernon, Washington, USA
People never give up their liberties but under some delusion.
- Edmund Burke
