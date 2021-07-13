dog attack
An 8-year-old girl died last night in the Belgian village of Stribe Brackenes after being attacked by a dog. This was reported by various French-speaking media. The girl was alone with the dog at home and was found by her mother when she came home.

The mother found her daughter in critical condition when she returned home around 11 p.m. The girl died of her injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Firefighters and police who arrived at the scene noticed that the dog - the American Stafford - was still very aggressive. According to the prosecutor, the officers had no choice but to shoot the dog.

There were two other dogs in the same house but they did not appear to be involved in the attack. The three dogs belong to the mother's partner. A judicial investigation has begun.