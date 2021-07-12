As many as 68 people got killed in lightning strikes in different districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the families of the deceased.41 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh itself, whereas 20 people got killed in Rajasthan.As many as 7 people lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, 10 people got injured in the incidents as well.