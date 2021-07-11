This Friday, through social networks, users reported heavy flooding in different areas of Barquisimeto and Cabudare . The Palavecino municipality has been one of the most affected by rainfall.Sectors such as Valle Hondo, La Puerta, Villas Tabure, among others, have reported severe flooding, while in Barquisimeto, vehicles plow through the large lagoons caused by the waters.So far, local and regional authorities and Civil Protection have not offered balances on the heavy rainfall.In videos published on social networks, it was possible to see how the waters ravage Cabudare, where vehicles have been swept away by the strong current , while homes are also beginning to suffer the rains.Translated by Google.