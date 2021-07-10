Around 330 mm of rainfall were recorded in Kagoshima prefecture in the past 12 hours.

Evacuation orders have been issued for 365,000 people in three of Japan's prefectures amid heavy rains in the country's south-west, the NHK broadcaster reports.NHK said on Saturday that over 90,000 households in Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kumamoto prefectures received evacuation orders and 236,000 people got the highest (level five), "beyond evacuation" warning.Another 128,500 people on the island of Kyushu got urgent (level four) evacuation orders.Reports of landslides and river flooding have started to come in. The NHK broadcaster cancelled all of its morning programs in order to report on the situation in the country's south-west.