A storm with hail fell this afternoon in the municipalities of Naucalpan, Atizapán de Zaragoza , Tlalnepantla and Huixquilucan, which caused streets and roads to become flooded with levelsThe level of hail covered streets, cars, gardens and garages of houses in subdivisions such as Satélite, Lomas de Bellavista, Lomas Verdes and on the Via Jorge Jiménez Cantú that communicates with the Madín dam and Zona Esmeralda.The flooding generated traffic congestion on primary roads such as the northern peripheral, Vía Gustavo Baz, Mario Colín and Adolfo López Mateos.They also announced that the basement and first floor of the municipal palace were flooded, as happened several years ago.Meanwhile, a man died in the Periférico Norte overpass due to hyperthermia, after he was trapped inside his vehicle. The storm started around 6:20 p.m. and lasted for approximately 20 minutes.The government of Atizapán de Zaragoza reported that the storm with hail left 28 houses flooded with levels of up to one meter in height , in the Calacoaya and Las Huertas neighborhoods, for which it implemented the "Comprehensive Plan for Prevention and Contingency due to Rains" with the deployment of more than 300 workers who attend the points with the greatest problems.The director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Carlos Alcántara Salinas, reported that the western and central areas of the municipality were most affected, basically in: Calacoaya and Las Huertas, with 28 homes where the water reached up to one meter in height .In Las Alamedas, Lomas de Bellavista, Lomas de Atizapán, Mexico Nuevo and Club de Golf Bellavista the rain ran like a river at the level of the sidewalk .The municipal palace was flooded in the parking lot, basement and ground floor of the building , as well as the "Salvador González Herrejón" Hospital, where the support of Civil Protection of Atizapán and other demarcations is expected to transfer patients to another institution.There is no record of injured people at the moment. More than 300 public servants and 117 vactors, dump trucks, backhoe loaders, winches, motor pumps, garbage collectors, giraffe, patrol cars and pickups participate in the Comprehensive Rain Prevention and Contingency Plan with the support of tools such as chainsaws, light plants. , shovels, picks, submersible and bilge pumps and lighting towers, among others.The program is coordinated by Civil Protection and Firefighters and the dependencies of Sapase, Public Security and Public Services, Territorial Development, DIF, Social Welfare and Institutional Communication intervene, in coordination with the Water Commission of the State of Mexico (Caem) and the Commission National Water (Conagua).(Translated by Google)