At least 17 dead after Philippines military plane misses runway
Independent (UK)
Sun, 04 Jul 2021 12:36 UTC
The plane that had 92 people onboard crashed while landing and burst into flames at Patikul in the Sulu province, on Jolo Island, on Sunday morning.
At least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the Philippine Air Force's Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft, and are now being treated in hospital, defence minister Delfin Lorenzana said.
Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said: "It's very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed."
The people onboard included three pilots, five other crew members, and troops from Cagayan de Oro city, Mr Sobejana said.
Military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, and that a crash investigation had not begun but that efforts were being focused on rescue and treatment of passengers.
The airport in Sulu's main town of Jolo is located a few kilometres from a mountainous area where troops have battled the militant group Abu Sayyaf, of which some members have aligned themselves with Isis.
An air force official told The Associated Press that the Jolo runway is shorter than most others in the country, making it more difficult for pilots to adjust if an aircraft misses the landing spot.
The official, who has flown military aircraft to and from Jolo several times, spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.
Mr Putin seems to have changed his view on climate change, green stuff and covidiot84 since meeting Biden. Strange.
If I ever have to go court for anything I'm going to wear a dress. White dude with dreads in a dress. Hopefully this will be enough to house me ;)...
'' ... order the accused to pay compensation of up to $20,000 "to any victim personally identified in the communication that constituted the...
The history that hit the bookshelves was written by oppressors. The real history is hiding in the Vatican and the City of London, traded amongst...
Careful now. These bitches take these words, and relish in it. Create wars with it. Destroy children and families with it. Poison the waters and...