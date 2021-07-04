© Reuters

At least 17 people have died in a military plane crash in the southern Philippines after the aircraft missed the runway.The plane that had 92 people onboard crashed while landing and burst into flames at Patikul in the Sulu province, on Jolo Island, on Sunday morning.At least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the Philippine Air Force's Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft, and are now being treated in hospital, defence minister Delfin Lorenzana said.Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said: "It's very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed."The people onboard included three pilots, five other crew members, and troops from Cagayan de Oro city, Mr Sobejana said.Military spokesman Colonel Edgard Arevalo said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, and that a crash investigation had not begun but that efforts were being focused on rescue and treatment of passengers.The airport in Sulu's main town of Jolo is located a few kilometres from a mountainous area where troops have battled the militant group Abu Sayyaf, of which some members have aligned themselves with Isis.An air force official told The Associated Press that the Jolo runway is shorter than most others in the country, making it more difficult for pilots to adjust if an aircraft misses the landing spot.The official, who has flown military aircraft to and from Jolo several times, spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.