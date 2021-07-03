has had more rainfall in the first three days of July than it usually sees in the whole month

. The weather has been similar in neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture.

Twenty people are missing in central Japan after a huge landslide hit Atami city following heavy rainfall.Video on social media showed a torrent of black mud plummeting down from a mountain top and on through the city towards the sea. Several houses were destroyed or buried.Kyodo news agency reports that thein the port district.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has put together a task force to respond to the disaster and the wider emergencyAtami, a popular hot-spring resort in the prefecture of Shizuoka,Japan is a very mountainous and densely populated country and landslides are not unusual, says the BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, in Tokyo.But there is growing evidence that climate change is making, our correspondent adds.The mudslide struck at 10:30 local time (01:30 GMT), according to a local resident.A witness told national broadcaster NHK: "I heard a horrible sound and saw a mudslide flowing downwards asPolice, firefighters and members of Japan's military are involved in a search operation.BBC Weather's Helen Willetts examines the conditions that have caused the landslide in Japan