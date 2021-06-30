© Heilongjiang Provincial Fire Department



Almost 20,000 people have evacuated their homes after flooding in Heilongjiang Province in northern China.China's Ministry of Emergency Management said thatOn 22 June authorities upgraded the emergency response after the upper reaches of Heilongjiang River exceeded warning levels. The river, known as the Amur across the border in Russia, is also flooding areas of Russia's Amur Oblast, where 2,500 people have been evacuated.As of 26 June 2021, over 19,000 people had evacuated and 42,000 people were affected by the flooding in Daxinganling, Heihe, Mudanjiang and other places in Heilongjiang ProvinceMeanwhile flooding is also affecting Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.Also in the north, media in China reported severe flooding in Dalian and surrounding Liaoning Province on 28 June. Emergency teams were called on to carry out flood rescues.which is situated at the confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers in southwestern China. Authorities warn that rivers in the area are likely to rise.